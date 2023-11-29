Advertisement

Joe Flacco bumped up to No. 2, will start if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
It may be Joe Flacco time for the Browns this weekend.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback on the team's depth chart this week. That could lead to him winding up in the No. 1 seat for Sunday's road game against the Rams because Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt last Sunday.

The team said Thompson-Robinson will not practice in any capacity Wednesday.

P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson in the loss to Denver and will either be Flacco's backup or the team's third quarterback for Week 13.

Flacco signed to the Browns practice squad a little over a week ago and last played in a game for the Jets in Week 18 last season.