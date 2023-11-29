Joe Flacco bumped up to No. 2, will start if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out

It may be Joe Flacco time for the Browns this weekend.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback on the team's depth chart this week. That could lead to him winding up in the No. 1 seat for Sunday's road game against the Rams because Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt last Sunday.

The team said Thompson-Robinson will not practice in any capacity Wednesday.

P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson in the loss to Denver and will either be Flacco's backup or the team's third quarterback for Week 13.

Flacco signed to the Browns practice squad a little over a week ago and last played in a game for the Jets in Week 18 last season.