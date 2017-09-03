Joe Flacco: It was awesome being back on the field

When Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco‘s back injury was first announced in late July, Flacco said he hoped he would miss a week of work while resting before returning to the field.

Things did not work out that way. Flacco missed more than a month before finally returning to practice on Sunday. Flacco is set to speak to the media on Wednesday, traditionally the day starting quarterbacks speak to reporters before a game, but released a statement on Sunday.

“It feels good to be back out here with the guys and be a part of everything again,” Flacco said. “Really, it’s been a weird situation the last few weeks, because it’s just something you have to wait out. You’re putting in all the hard work you can, but at the same time, it’s a waiting game. You definitely have to fight against not doing anything, but also keep your mind fresh. But for today, it was awesome being back on the field — just like it always is — and to be with my guys. I feel excited about the season we have coming up.”

In his press conference, coach John Harbaugh said Flacco “looked good” and they hope his body responds well to the work. The same is true of wide receiver Breshad Perriman, running back Danny Woodhead and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, all of whom also returned to practice on Sunday. Harbaugh said having them on hand allowed the Ravens to “actually see what [their offense] looks like” after spending much of the summer imagining it.

The returning pieces will have a week to knock off the rust before opening the season against the Bengals.