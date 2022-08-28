Joe Flacco anticipates starting Week 1 but doesn’t know Wilson’s status

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
Speaking to the media after Sunday’s final preseason game against the Giants, Jets QB Joe Flacco said he anticipates starting in Week 1 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, but added that he doesn’t know the status of QB Zach Wilson and “doesn’t want to create headlines”.

Last week, head coach Robert Saleh noted he would wait until Week 1 to make a decision on the starting quarterback, as the team waits to see how Wilson progresses in his recovery and if he’ll be able to practice in time.

The Jets have two weeks before welcoming the Ravens to MetLife Stadium, but the likelihood still remains Flacco being the starter with Mike White as his backup.

Pretty soon, the headline will be created by Saleh. Until then, we wait patiently.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

