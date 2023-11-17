Joe Flacco among quarterbacks working out for Browns Friday

After the Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury earlier this week, General Manager Andrew Berry said that the team would sign a third quarterback to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.

Veteran Joe Flacco is one of the quarterbacks in the running for that spot. Flacco was spotted on a flight to Cleveland on Thursday night and PFT has confirmed with a league source that he will be working out for the Browns on Friday.

Flacco started four games for the Jets last season and went 110-of-191 for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports others will be working out for the Browns as well.

Any quarterback the Browns sign will likely be added to the practice squad rather than the active roster, but it's not clear if any deal will be struck before Sunday's game against the Steelers.