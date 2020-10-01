Joe Flacco active for the first time in almost a year

Joe Flacco is dressed tonight, the first time he has been active for a game since Oct. 27, 2019, when he made his final start for the Broncos. The Jets play the Broncos tonight.

Flacco had a herniated disc in his neck, ending his 2019 season and necessitating surgery in April. He signed with the Jets in the offseason after the Broncos released him.

He had a full practice for the first time this season Sept. 23.

This marks the first time in 13 seasons that Flacco has entered a season as the backup. Flacco, 35, will serve as Sam Darnold‘s backup.

Flacco’s teams have gone 98-73 in his 171 starts. He has never entered a game as the backup.

