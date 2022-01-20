Joe Ellis believes the Broncos are in good hands with George Paton

The Denver Broncos are expected to be sold this offseason, potentially to the highest bidder. Even if the next owner is not very football savvy, though, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis believes the football side of the team will be left in good hands under general manager George Paton.

Ellis’ contract is set to expire this spring, so Paton has been leading the team’s head coach search, and he will continue leading the team’s football operations going into the 2022 offseason.

“I like everything about his thoroughness, his work ethic, his ability to administrate, his understanding of football, his understanding of what it takes to put a team together [and] to put a team on the field that has an opportunity to win every game,” Ellis said during his end-of-season press conference when asked about Paton.

“I think we’re very fortunate. I think that the strategic vision of this franchise is in good hands with George, and it lies with him moving forward. We’re lucky we have him and I think whoever the owner is in the future will recognize that very quickly.”

Denver has 11 draft picks and about $50 million in salary cap space available this offseason, so 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Paton.

Loading



Loading...

List

7 key dates for Broncos fans to know this offseason

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List