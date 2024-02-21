Joe Edwards: Millwall sack head coach with ex-boss Neil Harris set to replace him

Millwall have sacked head coach Joe Edwards after a run of seven defeats in eight games left the club one point above the Championship relegation zone.

Ex-Lions boss and current Cambridge United manager Neil Harris is set to replace the 37-year-old, BBC Radio London understands.

Edwards joined the club in November as successor to Gary Rowett for his first job in senior management.

Harris, 46, spent four years as Millwall manager from 2015 until 2019.

Former Chelsea and Everton assistant coach Edwards only won four of his 19 matches in charge, and they suffered a 2-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

It is understood Millwall are in negotiations with Cambridge to bring club legend Harris back to The Den, despite him only taking charge of the U's in December.

Harris is Millwall's all-time leading goalscorer having scored 138 times in 431 appearances for the Lions.

Millwall are 21st in the Championship, one point above London rivals QPR, and in danger of dropping into League One for the first time since 2015.

Harris' first match in charge could be Saturday's trip to automatic promotion-chasers Southampton.

If he takes the role he will have managed in all three tiers of the EFL this season, having started the campaign at League Two Gillingham.

'Edwards' tenure disastrous'

Analysis - Aaron Paul, EFL presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio London

The return of Neil Harris comes at a pivotal time in Millwall's season. Joe Edwards' tenure has been disastrous.

A change in style and output was what was hoped for, what became of it was a mess.

Millwall look out of sorts, and have sleepwalked themselves into the epicentre of a relegation battle.

A hat-trick of wins over Christmas offered optimism but seven defeats in eight games is detrimental, and the manner of those defeats has left the faithful at The Den clamouring for a saviour.

It comes in the form of Neil Harris. Millwall's favourite son returns after just over four years away.

His primary job will naturally be to generate results but his appointment is expected to galvanise a fanbase that has been unsettled since the Lions surrendered a play-off place on the final day of last season.

Harris returns as a firefighter, but which way will Millwall turn come the end of a turbulent season?