Joe Douglas: You get to where great teams are through the draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the storylines that the NFL world is watching this offseason is quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s push to be traded from the Texans.

The Jets are one of the teams frequently mentioned as a place Watson could wind up because they have cap space, four first-round picks over the next two drafts, and a need for a clear franchise quarterback to lead their offense. General Manager Joe Douglas can’t comment directly on Watson, but he did field a question about trading draft capital for a veteran player at his Wednesday press conference.

“Obviously we have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down,” Douglas said. “Not to get so much into a hypothetical question, but I just go back to the same thing I said before about our philosophy. Ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It’s the most team friendly market in sports. For us to really be that team that’s consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks.”

As Douglas noted, it was a hypothetical question and the answer is one that most, if not all, General Managers would give when asked about trading high-value picks for players. Watson may be a player that is he exception to Douglas’ general rule, but the Texans will have to start answering calls about the quarterback to know if that’s the case.

Joe Douglas: You get to where great teams are through the draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Would Joe Douglas really part ways with Sam Darnold and the #2 pick in the draft?

    On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to Jets GM Joe Douglas' video conference on Wednesday, saying it doesn't sound like he's eager to trade Sam Darnold or give up any first-round draft picks.

  • Jets GM Joe Douglas talks possibility of trading draft picks for a star player

    Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke to media on Wednesday to discuss the team's plans for improving the roster this offseason, and if that could be by trading for a star player.

  • Cardinals have interest in Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

    Arizona is one of a number of teams who have met or will meet with the Oklahoma State tackle.

  • Thomas Davis says he’ll sign 1-day contract, retire with Panthers

    Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was released by the Washington Football Team today.

  • Jets GM says he'll 'answer the call' if trade offers come for Sam Darnold

    New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas says he'd be willing to listen to trade offers for former USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

  • Mike Mayock: “Jury’s out” on Trent Brown staying with team

    Shortly before Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock held a press conference on Wednesday, there was a report that the team was considering a trade involving right tackle Trent Brown. The timing all but guaranteed Mayock would be asked about Brown’s future with the club and he faced the question during the session. Mayock said that [more]

  • 'New eyes and new ideas': How the NFL made female coaches part of the league

    The league now has eight female coaches and 12 scouts. The results are a product of putting candidates in rooms with those in power Washington’s Jennifer King: ‘Ron Rivera kept inviting me back for two days at a time and suddenly two days turned into 40 days’. Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Jennifer King sat in her office prepping for one of the Washington Football Team’s final regular season games when head coach Ron Rivera popped in to pass along some news. King’s promotion from season long intern to full-time assistant running backs coach was official. King said a quick thanks, then in true coach form went right back to work. There were no immediate screams of joy or silent celebratory dancing once Rivera left the room. There was no calling everyone she knew to let them she was now the first Black woman to become a full-time coach in the NFL. And a positional coach to boot. “I was excited and thankful but I never thought about the magnitude of it until things started blowing up,” King says. Once her promotion became public the elation and outpouring of support was omnipresent. Heavy hitters in NFL circles and beyond, including fellow trailblazer Billie Jean King, sent congratulatory messages. More importantly, so did a plethora of Black girls who now can see themselves as a future NFL coach. King’s journey to the NFL began when she played women’s professional football from 2006-2017. She also coached college basketball: from 2016 to 2018 she was the head coach for the Johnson & Wales women’s team, who she led to the USCAA Division II National Championship in 2018. In a stroke of serendipity, Johnson & Wales is adjacent to the Carolina Panthers’ practice facility and stadium in Charlotte. King could hear the sounds of football from her office, sounds that were orchestrated by the then maestro of the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera. King would observe Panthers practice from her side of the fence whenever she could. Her NFL coaching dreams were only solidified by what she saw. Then happenstance coincided with intentionality. Around 2015 Sam Rapoport, a former quarterback turned NFL senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion pitched an entirely new initiative to normalize football by creating a pipeline for women to hold NFL careers in coaching, scouting, analytics, football administration and a bevy of other x’s and o’s jobs that had long been reserved for men only. Commissioner Roger Goodell, a “girl dad,” as King likes to point out, was all in. The NFL held its first Women’s Careers in Football Forum in 2017, joining together qualified women with head coaches and executives. These aspiring women not only got inside access to some of the best NFL minds, but also got to make real connections. Prior to the forum’s existence these women were shut out of NFL inner circles because they didn’t play for a certain coach (even though so many played and coaches in women’s leagues) or have a certain dad. And, yes, because of deep-seeded stereotypes. Luckily for the game, times are changing. Despite working a stone’s throw from the Panthers facility, King only met Rivera in the second year of the forum. She was placed in his breakout room and seized the opportunity. She peppered Rivera with questions about coaching strategy and sold the skills she had learned at Johnson & Wales. After they got back to Charlotte, Rivera invited her to rookie minicamp for two days. “He kept inviting me back for two days at a time and suddenly two days turned into 40 days,” King says with a chuckle. After her coaching internship with the Panthers, King bolstered her coaching resume with a role at Dartmouth and a stint with the short-lived AAF. When Rivera was hired by the Washington Football Team last year, he brought on King. King’s rapid rise is just one example of the shifting landscape in the NFL. While even Goodell has acknowledged the disturbing lack of diversity among head coaches, the rapid growth of the pool of women on NFL club payrolls is a testament to the forum’s promotion of diversity in the coaching and scouting ranks. Tampa Bay Buccaneers strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar is now a Super Bowl champion. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP “The interactions themselves have helped change people’s minds. That’s a huge step up from where the forum started and just participating in the diversity program because it looks nice,” says NFL senior manager of football development Venessa Hutchinson who works in concert with Rapoport to manage the forum and identify qualified participants. Since the forum’s inception in 2017, 118 opportunities have emerged for women in both the NFL and collegiate ranks. Eight women now work as NFL coaches and 12 as scouts. Many are alumni of the forum but some are not, a signal that the league’s mindset is changing. For those on the fence, the success of the current crop of female coaches is undeniable. Six of the eight coaches reached the most recent playoffs – King, Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, Rams strength coach Chelsea Romero, Titans strength coach Kristi Bartlett, and, from the Bucs, assistant defensive line coach Lo Locust and strength coach Maral Javadifar. Locust and Javadifar are now Super Bowl champions. “It shows diversity wins. A lot of people are curious about the idea of diversifying their staff, you bring new eyes and new ideas to their staff. It’s really cool,” King says. One of the head coaches new to this year’s forum, which took place last week virtually, was six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, a major coup for Hutchinson and Rapoport. “He was extremely interested,” Hutchinson says. “Honestly, based on the interaction if we had asked him sooner, he probably would have participated sooner. He respects coaching. He respects developing coaches.” Belichick, whose daughter is the head lacrosse coach at Holy Cross University, joined Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a breakout room with 11 women interested in coaching. The two could have put in their time and bid adieu but instead gave out their email addresses and encouraged the coaching hopefuls to keep in touch. They follow in the footsteps of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who two years ago strongly encouraged forum participants to email him. In true Arians form it was more like, Why the hell have none of you emailed me yet? You can’t get ahead if you don’t stick your neck out! (A directive he repeated last week.) Arians also vowed to hire a full-time female coach at that forum. A few weeks and a heavily clogged inbox later, he hired two. It seems to have worked out for them all. While Year 1 of the forum may have been rooted in altruism, Year 5 has a growing number of coaches and front offices who consider it a legitimate outlet towards building an inclusive staff and culture, something they genuinely value. And given the success the current crop has seen, coaches like Belichick and others have to view it as a pathway to competitive advantage. After all, the NFL is the ultimate copycat league. Hutchinson acknowledges that even today a few clubs still check the box when it comes to diversity and eight women out of approximately 500 NFL coaches does not equate to normalization. But she can see the pipeline strengthening. “We at least feel like minds are being changed. We don’t expect anything to be overnight, but here’s the thing, we have head coaches and general managers coming into place and diversity, equity and inclusion is in the front of their minds. Less of hopping on the bandwagon, organizations that just value a structure of diversity from the get go. It’s going to make the most difference when you look back in five years.” And in five years King hopes that we will be so much closer to normal, that when a female coach is hired the reaction will be, “Oh they hired a woman. Water’s wet. Let’s move on.”

  • James Harden records triple-double in return to Houston as Nets win, 132-114

    HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates.

  • Pacers aim to slow Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

    The Indiana Pacers began the season strong, but that 8-4 record seems long ago. Things don't get any easier for the Pacers, who host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Denver has won three straight, including a blowout victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night that put Nikola Jokic in rare company.

  • Want To Ask Cathie Wood A Question? Here's Your Opportunity

    Cathie Wood has become arguably the biggest name on Wall Street over the past year and Benzinga is giving you the chance to ask her anything about the market. The founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management will join Benzinga on Wednesday afternoon for an exclusive interview on the "Raz Report" beginning at 2 p.m. ET. In order to have your questions answered, you must sign up here to register. The show will air live on Benzinga's YouTube channel and BZ will also randomly select questions from the audience to ask during the interview. Some of Wood's funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) were among the top market performers in 2020. She's also been a longtime bull on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and she proved doubters wrong on her bullish bet from February 2018, calling for Tesla shares to hit $4,000. The stock eclipsed that level, on a split-adjusted basis, earlier this year. Ark's daily emails, typically sent in the evening when the after-hours session is still open for trading, have been known to cause big spikes whenever Wood makes a new stock purchase or adds more shares to an existing holding. Wood was named the best stock picker of 2020 by Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew A. Winkler. Now, traders and investors have the chance to interact directly with Cathie Wood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFantom Is Top Performing Cryptocurrency Again: Here's What You Need To KnowGoldman Sachs To Restart Crypto Desk After Abandoning The Idea In 2018© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Express' (NYSE:EXPR) Shareholders Are Down 87% On Their Shares

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Express, Inc. ( NYSE:EXPR ) share price has gained some 118% in the last...

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Titans met with Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike among 5 prospects

    Levi Onwuzurike could be a draft target for the Titans in the second round.

  • Giants release David Mayo

    Linebacker David Mayo will join wide receiver Golden Tate in saying farewell to the Giants. According to multiple reports, the Giants are releasing Mayo as they move to create cap space ahead of the start of the new league year. Dropping Mayo will clear $2.3 million in cap space and releasing both veterans accounts for [more]

  • NBA's Top Shot craze has NFLPA's attention. Could NFL sell new style of digital memorabilia of its stars and iconic plays?

    Thanks to a wildly hot and lucrative nexus of NBA highlights and fans who are willing to collect them in a limited edition digital form, it may not be long before the NFL and its players union find a way to jump into a burgeoning new collectible industry.

  • Saints create more cap space with Wil Lutz contract restructure

    The cap-strapped Saints have created some space by restructuring kicker Wil Lutz‘s deal. Lutz, who has three years remaining on his current deal, converted most of his base salary into signing bonus to save $1.74 million in cap space this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means Lutz will count more against [more]

  • The Elon Musk IPO You Might Be Overlooking

    In a little over a decade, Musk went from obscurity to among the world's richest due to the growth of Tesla stock, as he's grown the electric car company from a $1.7 billion IPO to an $600 billion giant. Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, the aerospace and space transportation services company with the audacious goal to colonize Mars. Private investors are all in on Musk's vision, recently giving the company a massive $74 billion valuation.

  • Chiefs free agent outlook: WR Demarcus Robinson

    Could Robinson sign up to return to Kansas City again on a one-year deal?

  • The trend that could help the Washington Football Team in NFL Free Agency

    The Washington Football Team is already set up quite nicely for free agency, but a trend that most are expecting to occur in the coming days could help the club even more.

  • Panthers face busy weeks ahead of cuts and NFL free agency. What it means for Carolina

    A significant amount of players are expected to be released next week as NFL team’s prepare for free agency.