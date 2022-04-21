Joe Douglas talks Jets' great offseason, NFL Draft, and expectations | Jets News Conference
Jets GM Joe Douglas addressed the media a week before the NFL Draft. Douglas touched on how impressed he was with how their offseason has shaken out so far and believes the Jets are already a better team than they were last year. Joe also goes into NFL Draft conversations heating up both internally and on the phone with possible trades but Douglas is excited for how the draft board is shaking out and said there are ten guys the front office and coaching staff are excited about.