Joe Douglas takeaways, including reaction to Mike White’s first start with Jets

Joe Douglas smiling at the podium black sweatshirt green backdrop

One of the biggest storylines of Week 8 was the Jets’ upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the stellar performance of quarterback Mike White. However, the team doesn’t have a lot of time to celebrate as they’ll go into Indianapolis on Thursday night to face the Colts. But as the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, GM Joe Douglas made a couple of moves to improve his team.

Douglas spoke to the media following the deadline and discussed the state of the Jets heading into their Week 9 game against Indianapolis.

On Zach Wilson’s progression as a quarterback

When Douglas was asked about the young quarterback’s progressions, especially after some bad performances prior to his injury, the GM was firmly behind the number two overall pick.

“You see the play-making ability that Zach [Wilson] brings. A defense has to defend every blade of grass when they go up against Zach and his arm," said Douglas. "He can reach anywhere on the field. He can make every single throw, so it’s great to see his play-making ability and it’s going to be great to see him develop in this offense with coach [Mike] LaFleur.”

Douglas later added: “I feel absolutely he’s progressing. In fact, I really feel he was on his way to taking off in that New England game prior to the injury. I think it’s tough for rookie quarterbacks in the National Football League. I think you’re seeing that. The character that [Zach] has, the caliber of teammate he is. He was voted captain for a reason by his teammates. He's a tough-minded young man and he has a great work ethic and you’re going to continue to see him shoot up. His arrow is pointed straight up and he’s going to continue to get better every day once he gets back on the field.”

On Mike White’s performance against the Bengals

“Can’t say enough good things about Mike," said Douglas. "Talk about a person making the most out of his opportunities and that started in New England. Him coming off the bench, executing the offense in an effective, efficient level without the starter reps in practice.

“What most people can’t see, unless they are in the building, is the amount of hours this man is putting into improving. Footwork, the film work he’s put in. All the work he’s put in in the shadows. He was able to showcase that when he got his opportunity. The really cool thing about it was there was no herculean effort from Mike. It was taking what the defense gave him and executing the offense efficiently. Making the most of your opportunity. Making great decisions, throwing accurate passes. I’m so happy for Mike. This is what football is all about. You root for guys that do their thing in the shadows and make the most out of their opportunity.”

When pressed about whether there was a QB controversy, Douglas was in-line with his coach.

“I’m in lockstep. Coach [Saleh] and I talk everyday and at this point we’re positive vibes only and we have a tough opponent in terms of Indianapolis," he said. "That’s our only focus, and getting Mike ready and trying to beat a very tough opponent on the road on a short week. That’s our primary focus. I’m in lockstep with Coach and anything other than that we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Even when Douglas was asked whether White would continue to start when Zach is healthy, the GM didn’t bat an eye.

“Again, I’m going to piggyback on everything Coach said. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there but our sole focus is the Indianapolis Colts," said Douglas.







On Mekhi Becton’s injury progression

Mekhi Becton has had a rough start to the 2021-22 NFL season. After struggling in the pre-season, Becton would suffer an injury in Week 1 that has taken him off the field since. When Douglas was asked how he felt about Becton’s progression as a player, he was only complimentary.

“Mekhi was battling. He was battling since day one from coming here," he said. "There’s no one who wants to be on the field more than Mekhi, but there was an unfortunate Week 1 injury. Everything he’s been doing since that injury is to get back on this field. He’s been grinding, putting in extra hours in the trainer's room, going to rehab to get back. Mekhi, like every other player on this team, is improving every day. I have a lot of faith in Mekhi.”

On the timing of Joe Flacco trade

After playing for the Jets last season, Joe Flacco left to go to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was the backup for Jalen Hurts. Following the injury to Wilson, the Jets traded to bring Flacco back. However, Flacco was not ready to play for the team in their matchup against the Bengals, and White’s performance earned him another start this week.

So why trade for the veteran QB when they had White already?

“That was an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion player to a young team," said Douglas. "Everyone loved having Joe here last year and there were conversations to have Joe back. He felt it was best for him to pursue an opportunity in Philadelphia. The opportunity came up last week to get him back here and you know how I feel about Joe. And you know how I feel about the quarterback position. The quarterback room is the most important room in the building and anytime you can add quality depth to that room you’re going to do it.”