Joe Douglas takeaways from end-of-season news conference, including possible Quinnen Wlliams extension

As the Jets get set for the offseason, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh spoke with the media to discuss the team’s 4-13 season and give some insight as to their plans for the team heading into the 2022-23 season.

Here are the key takeaways:

Mekhi Becton expectations

Mekhi Becton, the 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, played just one game in his sophomore season because of a knee injury that the left tackle could not recover from. With questions surrounding Becton’s value and his health, Douglas laid out his expectations for his first round pick.

“Obviously, we want Mekhi back on the field and Mekhi wants to be back on the field. Him attacking this offseason and coming back in the best possible shape he can be in,” Douglas said. “I expect big things from him next year. We all want Mekhi back.”





Douglas then explained why Becton couldn’t return this season.

“Mekhi is a bigger man. It took him longer to heal than we originally expected. It wasn’t really anyone’s fault…the process became longer than we originally thought.”

Is the Jets’ 2020 draft class where they need to be?

Speaking of Douglas’ 2020 draft class, the GM was asked about where he thought the rest of his picks from that year have progressed and developed after year two.

“I’ll say about the entire draft class, we’re in year two of their pro careers. And at this checkpoint in their race is not where it needs to be as a group. At this point, no one is giving up on these players. Every player develops differently and at different rates. I’m sure if you ask some of these guys they are disappointed in their season and no one is giving up on these players. We fully expect them to come back ready to roll and improve.”

One of those 2020 draft picks, Denzel Mims, has been embroiled with controversy this season. Whether it was Saleh not playing him in the beginning of the season or a mid-game benching, Mims has been a disappointment. However, Douglas believes that Mims can be good for the team.

“There’s been a lot of adversity since Denzel has got here. Back-to-back hamstring injuries, sickness in OTAs, COVID during the season. Everyone wants the best for Denzel and wants to see him succeed. Moving forward, like I said with Mekhi, him coming back this offseason in the best possible shape he can be in, with the right mentality and attack the offseason will be beneficial for him and the entire team.”

What will the Jets do with their draft capital?

The Jets will have four of the top 38 draft picks in this year’s draft and with many holes to fill, will the team use the capital to bring in veteran, difference-makers? While Douglas, understandably, didn’t reveal his hand, he acknowledged the unique position the Jets are in.

“I think with the position we put ourselves in, we have great flexibility. We have great flexibility to really use these assets in different ways. I think you’ve seen teams do that in the past couple years where they’ve used draft assets for improving players. So those are all things that Coach and I are going to talk about and it’s going to start with end-of-season meetings with coaches, but these are definitely things we’re going to talk about moving forward. We’re fortunate to be in this position to have this kind of flexibility. We’re always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself. The good thing moving forward is that we can be in any discussion when it comes to player trades.”

What will the Jets do with players on expiring contracts

The Jets will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. Alongside the draft, there are a number of players the Jets have whose contracts are set to expire. Will they resign all or some of these players like Marcus Maye? Again. Douglas played it coy, but any decisions made on personnel will be done in conjunction with Saleh.

“Marcus is a valued member of this team. Again, we’re going to get in the room with the coaching staff, hash out the end of season meetings. And then go from there. Any decision that we make in regards to Marcus or other players on expiring contracts will be made in the best interest of the team moving forward.”

Will the Jets give Quinnen Williams a new contract before next season

Quinnen Williams looks to be a playmaker for the Jets. The 24-year-old had six sacks and was a disruptor for Saleh’s defense. Williams was eligible for a new deal as soon as the season ended, but there’s questions on whether Douglas would offer a new contract or let his fourth season ride like he did with Jamal Adams.

“We haven’t really started those conversations with Quinnen and his agent. Obviously, Quinnen is a valuable member of this team and front. He does a lot of positive things, I believe he ended the year with seven sacks and there’s a lot of things he can do to disrupt a game. He’s a player that we all value and appreciate and want to keep here for a long time.”