Joe Douglas will speak at Combine, Robert Saleh and staff not in Indianapolis

Lately, there’s been a growing trend among some teams not to send most, if not all, of their coaching and scouting staffs to Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine. The New York Jets are becoming one of those teams.

For the 2023 combine, general manager Joe Douglas will speak to the media Tuesday morning, however head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of the staff are staying behind to work on other offseason prep.

This is a similar route to what the Jets did last season. With more technology and film available, the need for full staffs to be at the combine has become lower over the years. Some teams such as the Rams and Patriots don’t make either the head coach or the general manager (essentially the same person in the case of the Patriots) available to the media.

It’s combine week: For 2nd straight year, Robert Saleh + staff won’t be in Indy. They will stay behind to work on offseason prep, etc. Not having coaches in a scouting capacity at last year’s combine didn’t detract from the draft, obviously. They’d sign up for a repeat. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 27, 2023

By the way, if you’re looking for any insight from Douglas on Aaron Rodgers, you’re out of luck for now. Tampering rules prevent Douglas from talking about Rodgers at this point since he is still under contract with the Packers. But Derek Carr is fair game.

