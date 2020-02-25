Joe Douglas says there’s been no Le’Veon Bell trade talk

At the end of the 2019 season, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said that he’d listen to any team that called about trading for Le'Veon Bell but it doesn’t look like anyone’s going to be blowing up his phone for such discussions.

Douglas spoke to reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday and the topic of a possible Bell trade was brought up during his press conference. Douglas said there’s nothing to report on that front.

“There hasn’t been talk about him going anywhere. We’re excited about Le’Veon. We’re excited to have him here,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The lack of interest in a Bell trade doesn’t come as much of a surprise given his salary, the relatively tepid market for him as a free agent last year and his lack of productivity in 2019. Given that, moves to upgrade the offensive line in hopes of boosting his impact in 2020 would seem to be the likelier path for the Jets to take this offseason.