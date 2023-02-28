Joe Douglas says the Jets had a ‘fantastic’ visit with Derek Carr

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine and was naturally asked early on about free-agent quarterback Derek Carr — tampering rules prevented him from talking about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets had already met with Carr before the combine — Douglas also confirmed the team is meeting with Carr in Indianapolis — and said the visit was “fantastic,” which coincides with the previous reports from various media members that the Jets felt good about Carr following that first meeting.

“He left a strong impression on everybody,” Douglas said.

Douglas wouldn’t get into specifics of the meeting or whether a contract was offered or will be offered. He did say he’d like a decision regarding the quarterback position “sooner rather than later.” Free agency begins March 15, so Carr still has about two weeks to scour the market himself before others such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Geno Smith join the party.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire