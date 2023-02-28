Joe Douglas says Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton are progressing great

During his press conference at the Scouting Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas provided some quick injury updates regarding running back Breece Hall and offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton.

Douglas said Hall is doing great in his recovery. “I know he had a visit with Dr. Cooper in Dallas and he’s progressing great,” he added. Hall is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7.

“Really, Breece, AVT, Mekhi, they’re all doing great in their recovery,” Douglas said. “We feel good about their return.” Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp while Vera-Tucker suffered a torn tricep in Week 7.

“Right now, the plan is for [Hall] to be ready for the start of the season,” Douglas said.

Hall was on his way to at least be a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year before the injury. Even with missing the last ten games of the season, Hall still led the Jets in rushing with 463 yards. Next was Michael Carter with 402 and he played 16 games.

