Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold’s NFL story has not been written yet

The Jets traded former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Panthers on Monday, signaling their intent to draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall at the end of the month.

New York General Manager Joe Douglas released a statement following the announcement of the trade, thanking Darnold for his contributions to the franchisee over the last three seasons.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet,” Douglas said. “While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.”

The Jets received a 2021 sixth-round pick as well as 2022 second- and fourth-round picks from the Panthers in exchange for the quarterback.

Darnold now has a chance to at least beat out incumbent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to start for Carolina in the upcoming season.

