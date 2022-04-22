Joe Douglas on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft | SportsNite
On SportsNite, SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with Jets GM Joe Douglas to discuss his first NFL draft without massive Covid restrictions and how he's been preparing with four top 38 picks.
On SportsNite, SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with Jets GM Joe Douglas to discuss his first NFL draft without massive Covid restrictions and how he's been preparing with four top 38 picks.
Expect the unexpected at the top pick.
Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died on Thursday morning. Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed his father’s death with KMPH. Lamonica was 80 years old. Lamonica played at Notre Dame and then joined the Bills after being picked in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He backed up Jack Kemp for four seasons before being [more]
Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL
See who moves up the board in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
If the Detroit Lions were to use No. 2 overall on a quarterback, the Houston Texans would be the immediate beneficiaries.
Plenty of theories emerged on Wednesday in the wake of the news that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has asked to be traded. Here’s one that was not widely discussed. Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he poked around yesterday to try to get to the bottom of the situation, and he heard that [more]
The Eagles have already made one first-round trade heading into the draft. Here's why they can make two more:
Desean Jackson, who is considering retirement, would have interest in playing with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in 2022.
Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are choosing not to get into a public fight with him. No longer part of Cleveland's future, Mayfield is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.
Would you make this trade?
Klay Thompson passed Ray Allen on the all-time NBA postseason 3-pointers list.
The Pac-12 will be seeking its first College Football Playoff berth in six years. A power ranking of every team as spring football winds to a close.
Cam Akers returned from what appeared to be a season-ending injury to join the Rams in their Super Bowl run, but he was not pleased with his performances.
The way the top of the NFL Draft seems to be shaping up, the Jets’ choice with the fourth overall pick could come down to either one of the top edge rushers or one of the top tackles on their board.
Packers quarterback and Bucks owner Aaron Rodgers returned to Fiserv Forum for Milwaukee's NBA playoff game Wednesday, sitting next to Mallory Edens and Randall Cobb.
With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere eight days away, Tyler Forness predicts the first round in his latest mock draft. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets are adding some depth to their defense. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is signing safety/linebacker Marcell Harris. Harris is familiar with head coach Robert Saleh from their shared time with the 49ers. Harris was a sixth-round pick for San Francisco in the 2018 draft and appeared in 52 games with [more]
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open a season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. Big Ben decided to wrap up his 18-year career with the Steelers after an early exit from last year’s playoffs (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend). Pittsburgh didn’t waste [more]
These former Green Bay Packers draft picks are still in the NFL, some with the team where they started and others playing elsewhere.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the media rounds on Thursday, one day after 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel asked to be traded. Appearing with Adam Schein on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Garoppolo addressed Samuel’s situation. “I don’t really like to get into other guy’s contracts, but just speaking on Deebo and who he is as a [more]