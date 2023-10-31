Joe Douglas: No timeline for Aaron Rodgers' return

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reiterated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that his goal is to return this season. The Jets aren't counting on it, but they also aren't counting him out.

"Obviously, I'm not going to put words in Aaron's mouth," General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday, via SNY. "We're obviously excited to see him progress through his rehab. Look, we're taking everything day by day. Certainly, we'll all be excited when he's back in the fold just as a person and the leader that he is. But I'm not a doctor, so I can't go into the specifics of the rehab, but yeah, we're expecting Aaron to be back [with the team]."

Douglas' comment that the Jets are expecting Rodgers back prompted a follow-up question about whether he meant this season. Douglas clarified that he meant Rodgers would be back with the team, not back playing this season.

"I'm not putting anything out there like that," Douglas said. "That's not my place. I'm not a doctor. I don't have any breaking news for you like that."

Rodgers has gone through some pregame throws, but he said Tuesday he is not jogging yet. He can put "legitimate" weight on his surgically repaired leg but, in his words, still has a long way to go.

"Look, I've never had that injury," Douglas said. "Again, I'm not a doctor. I can't speak to it, but everything I've heard is that just to see him doing some of the things that he's doing. . . . Again, it's not surprising. I think we all know the competitive makeup that Aaron has. I think he's said it before: He has goals, and he's going to chase those goals and he's going to put every ounce of effort into achieving those goals. Nothing surprises me when it comes to Aaron Rodgers."