Joe Douglas: Keeping Sam Darnold wouldn’t have been best situation for anyone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media on Tuesday to discuss the decision to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Douglas said that the team may have made a different choice if they were picking “a little bit later” than second overall in the first round, but that’s where they landed in a draft with some highly regarded quarterback prospects. Former Jets quarterback Josh McCown suggested recently that Darnold would have embraced competing with and playing alongside a rookie, but Douglas said the team felt that would be more problematic than parting ways with their 2018 first-round pick.

“Ultimately we felt that wouldn’t be the best situation for Sam, the rookie quarterback, coach [Robert] Saleh, his staff and the locker room,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Douglas conceded that it is a “fair assessment” that the Jets will be taking a quarterback and noted that “this was an opportunity to hit the reset button financially.” The consensus opinion is that it will be Zach Wilson, but Douglas said the team is still working through their process with the draft a few weeks away.

Joe Douglas: Keeping Sam Darnold wouldn’t have been best situation for anyone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay for 2020 season

    Alex Singleton, who leads the Eagles in performance-based pay, will get a big check after playing a ton in the 2020 season. By Dave Zangaro

  • How Jets can avoid Sam Darnold's situation with next QB of future

    How Jets can avoid Sam Darnold's situation with next QB of the future: Joe Douglas must build properly around whoever his new quarterback will be.

  • Bruins vs. Flyers highlights: B's can't come through in OT, lose 3-2

    The Bruins couldn't hold onto their one-goal lead and ended up losing to the Flyers in overtime Monday night, 3-2.

  • Falcons mock draft: Atlanta finds a franchise QB after trading back

    A trade down might be the best way for the Falcons to fill out their roster, but what if they luck out into a franchise QB along the way?

  • Ralph Vacchiano discusses the 'how and why' behind the Sam Darnold deal

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to comments from New York Jets GM Joe Douglas about the process that led to the Jets trading quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers, and positioning the team to select a new signal caller with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • WATCH: Sam Darnold celebrates Panthers trade

    The former Jets QB didn't look too upset that he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

  • Rams pass on LB Jabril Cox for G Aaron Banks in 2-round mock draft

    The Rams need linebacker help more than a guard, but this mock draft has them taking the latter position.

  • Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more

    The drop in the salary cap didn’t hurt Ndamukong Suh. Suh, who signed another one-year deal to stay with the Buccaneers for 2021, actually will make more than he did in 2021. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $9 million in base pay, fully guaranteed. The payment comes in the form [more]

  • See ya Sam: Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

    Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets’ quarterback for at least the next decade. Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers, ending months of speculation and a stint in New York that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.

  • Jets’ Marcus Maye isn’t thrilled by Sam Darnold trade

    New York Jets DB Marcus Maye doesn't like the Sam Darnold deal

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • Jets loaded with picks in next two drafts

    The bad news for the Jets is they have a lot of holes on their roster. The good news is few teams are as well equipped as the Jets to improve their roster in the draft. The Jets have the second overall pick in this year’s draft, plus the second pick in every other round [more]

  • Not Even Refreshed Fernando Alonso Will Be Competitive in F1 This Year

    Team advisor and four-time Formula 1 champion Alain Prost Says Alonso Knows It's Going To Be Another Winless Season

  • Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold will flourish away from Jets: 'He didn't have the best supporting cast'

    Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.

  • THE ROCKETEER Deserved So Much Better

    The Rocketeer movie turns 30 this year and we're here to tell you why this good-hearted, high-flying adventure flick deserved so much better. The post THE ROCKETEER Deserved So Much Better appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jayson Tatum's parents react to Celtics star's historic milestone

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

  • New Captain America’s MCU Future Is ‘Above My Pay Grade,’ Wyatt Russell Says

    Could John Walker have a future in the movies and shows?

  • NFL draft prospect Penei Sewell plays with 'violent intentions,' may not reach Detroit Lions

    ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Sewell has All-Pro potential and likely will be the first OT off the board

  • At the Masters, past champions are welcomed back to field

    Fred Couples was playing a practice round at Augusta National this week, with the other members of his foursome all sharing a few things in common. Among the many perks that come with winning the Masters is this: Champions are invited back for life, and that means it isn’t uncommon to see players compete into their 60s and even 70s at Augusta National. There are 12 players in this year’s Masters field who wouldn’t have otherwise qualified had it not been for that lifetime pass they got for winning years ago.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.