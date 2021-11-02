Joe Douglas on Jets' trade deadline, Zach Wilson, and Mike White's meteoric rise | Jets News Conference
Jets GM Joe Douglas discussed the Jets' trade deadline moves and what he was trying to accomplish as well as how he's seen Zach Wilson's progress this season before injury. When asked about if there's a world that QB Mike White could surpass Wilson as the Jets starter, Douglas says the team's focus in on prepping for Thursday's matchup against the Colts.