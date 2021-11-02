Joe Douglas on Jets' trade deadline, Zach Wilson, and Mike White's meteoric rise | Jets News Conference

SNY

On Carton & Roberts, a caller says he predicted that Mike White would be the New York Jets' version of Tom Brady. Evan goes on to say that wouldn't it be poetic for the Jets, after injuring Drew Bledsoe, thus opening the door for the New England Patriots to start Brady, that 20 years later, the Patriots would knock Zach Wilson out of action, giving Mike White the chance to change the Jets fortunes?