Joe Douglas explains why Marcus Maye remains with Jets despite trade talks

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

It may have come as a bit of a surprise that the NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Jets largely stood pat. The lone move they did make was a trade that sent tight end Daniel Brown to the Chiefs for right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

However, there was plenty of talk swirling around that perhaps safety Marcus Maye would be moved prior to the deadline. In the end, though, Maye will stay in New York for the remainder of the season.

“Marcus is a valued member of this team, I will say that,” said GM Joe Douglas after declining to discuss any deadline deals that didn’t happen. “We love having him here. He’s a fantastic young player.”

The former 39th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is under the franchise tag, meaning he and the team cannot renegotiate any deal until the end of the season.

In just five games this season, after missing three weeks due to an ankle injury, Maye has tallied 40 tackles (28 solo, 12 assisted), four tackles for loss and one sack.

Back in early October, the 28-year-old faced charges from a February DUI arrest and crash. When asked whether his legal issues would have any effect on his future in New York, Douglas said he supports Maye.

“While you don’t condone the action, you support the man,” Douglas said.