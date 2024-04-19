Joe Douglas on drafting a TE at No. 10: The right one can be a real weapon

Brock Bowers wasn't mentioned by name during Jets General Manager Joe Douglas' press conference on Friday, but it wasn't hard to read between the lines.

Mock drafts have frequently had the former Georgia star going to the Jets with the 10th overall pick and he recently visited with the team. During the press conference, Douglas was discussing the different types of offensive playmakers that are in this year's class and said that there's a tight end "that's a Swiss-army knife" in addition to a number of talented wideouts.

Bowers is the only player who fits that description and Douglas fielded a follow-up about whether he would take a tight end at No. 10.

“If that tight end can turn into someone that’s something like Kansas City, San Francisco — or what Sam Laporta did last year in Detroit, those are real dynamic weapons for your offense," Douglas said. "Guys that put a lot of stress on the defense because they create mismatches. It’s hard to put a linebacker on one of those guys. If you put a DB on one of them, it creates a size mismatch. If you put a safety on one of them, he better be able to run and play man coverage. So I think the right type of tight end could be a real weapon.”

The answer does little to suggest Bowers won't be under consideration if he's available when the Jets are picking and that could mean there will be a shiny new target for Aaron Rodgers to use come the fall.