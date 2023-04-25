Joe Douglas discusses Jets' 'historic trade' for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to discuss this week's NFL Draft, but of course it was the team's blockbuster deal for Aaron Rodgers that became the hot topic.

While Douglas said there are still "some I's to be dotted and T's to be crossed" in terms of finalizing the trade, he did speak about how it came together, why Rodgers was an obvious target for the team, and how the front office felt once the terms were agreed to.

Here's what Douglas had to say about the deal:

"Obviously a long time in the making, and I’ll piggyback a little bit on what (Packers GM Brian Gutekunst) said yesterday, there’s still some I's to be dotted and T's to be crossed to finalize everything, but again, it was a lot of conversations … ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for his franchise.



"Obviously, Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game. To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. It goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix. It’s a real credit to Robert, his staff, and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everyone here, that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here. We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.

"We’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal, and excited to add him to the team.

"Obviously excitement, obviously a lot of joy. I can speak to upstairs where we were with football ops. I feel like all the scouts, all the coaches, there were some high-fives and hugs and a lot of excitement.

"Adding a player of his caliber is a big thing, but ultimately we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we need to go. The biggest thing in front of us is this year’s draft, and it’s a great opportunity to add young, dynamic playmakers to this roster."