Joe Douglas confident Jets can rebuild offensive line through free agency, draft

The Jets have a few holes to fill this offseason and none more important than their offensive line.

As GM Joe Douglas and the organization scout potential prospects at this year’s NFL Combine, they’ll also use this time to meet with representatives of free agents in hopes of building a roster that helps the Jets make the playoffs next season.

Douglas admits that the team needs to find at least three offensive linemen this season to pair with Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann, but despite that, he feels the Jets are in a good position to find them, due in large part to the guard they call AVT.

“I think we’re in a good situation particularly because of the flexibility that AVT provides us,” Douglas said Wednesday. “We don’t have any decision on where he’s going to line up but his ability to play four different spots and play four different spots well gives us a lot of flexibility moving forward not just in our roster building but O-line building.”

While the former first-round pick can play just about anywhere on the offensive line, Douglas said that once they pinpoint the optimal position, he won’t be moved around this season. Where that spot is has yet to be determined, but Douglas assures that where Vera-Tucker feels most comfortable will be a factor in their final decision.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles after just five games last season. The injury attributed to the Jets having the last ranked offensive line this past season, according to ProFootballFocus.

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

And with the combination of a deep free-agent pool, as well as a robust draft class of offensive lineman -- the Jets have the No. 10 overall pick -- there’s an avenue for New York’s line to be rebuilt.

Douglas touted the meetings he and the Jets front office had with scouts, and believes they can get the job done this offseason.

“Going through the meeting we just went through, and the flexibility of AVT, I feel like there are some guys that can come in and be the right type of fit for us,” Douglas explained. “In terms of the intelligence, toughness, reliability. There are some good candidates out there that can come in and help us."

Why did the Jets release Laken Tomlinson?

The Jets released guard Laken Tomlinson on Monday, a shrewd move that saved Gang Green about $8 million on the cap and has increased their salary cap space to $24.7 million.

Douglas was asked about the decision to release Tomlinson, especially knowing how thin the team is on the offensive line, and the GM cited the move as a purely business decision.

“Just felt like it was the right move for us moving forward,” Douglas said. “Have so much respect for Laken as a person, competitor, player. But ultimately I felt it was in the best interest of our team financially.”