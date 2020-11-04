Jets General Manager Joe Douglas gave Adam Gase a vote of confidence, calling the coach “part of the solution.” In the same interview, Douglas called Sam Darnold the “quarterback for the future” for the Jets.

“I feel like he has a different set of wide receivers every week,” Douglas said, via NFL Media. “I think you see the flashes of what he can be, and they’re really special. Let’s not forget that Sam’s a 23-year-old quarterback that is maybe one of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever been around. I’m very excited about Sam.

“I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback and our quarterback for the future.”

Jets fans have suffered through a miserable season, but thoughts of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback of the future has provided a silver of sunshine for them. Lawrence projects as the No. 1 overall choice for 2021, and the winless Jets are in the early lead for the No. 1 overall choice.

The Jets made Darnold the third overall choice in 2018. He has an 11-21 record as the starter, with 39 touchdowns, 34 interceptions and a 78.3 passer rating. Darnold has the worst passer rating of any qualifying quarterback this season.

“Look, I mean, we’re trying to get through the next eight games,” Douglas said. “My feeling on Sam hasn’t changed. We have to do a better job of surrounding him with talent.”

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims , the 59th overall selection, has played only two games this season. Keeping Mims in the lineup should help Darnold, but the Jets still appear headed toward 0-16.

Joe Douglas calls Sam Darnold the Jets’ “quarterback for the future” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk