Joe Douglas: “Some calls” on Elijah Moore, but was always going to be a Jet

The trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon and wide receiver Elijah Moore remains a member of the Jets.

Moore requested a trade last month after expressing frustration with a lack of passes coming his way and then shared similar sentiments after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but the Jets were steadfast in their refusal to trade the 2021 second-round pick.

At a post-deadline press conference, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said the team got “some calls” about Moore but that the wideout “was always going to be” staying put. Douglas also said that he still sees a bright future for Moore with the organization.

“We’re a football family and any time there’s an issue we like to handle that in-house. But I was able to have a really good one-on-one conversation with Elijah. We think he has a bright future as a New York Jet,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The Jets did make one trade on Tuesday. They sent edge rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

