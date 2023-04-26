Joe Douglas calls Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic' for Jets franchise
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas calls quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade "historic" for Jets franchise.
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas calls quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade "historic" for Jets franchise.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie highlights how to maneuver a trade with every player archetype.
After Purdy's surprising rise to stardom as the last player drafted in 2022, he'll be watching closely to see who joins the Mr. Irrelevant club in this week's draft.
Do you take the undersized but productive QB prospect or do you prefer a player with all the tools but less may need to refine his skills? The 2023 class has a little bit of everything.
Kawhi Leonard previously tore his ACL in his right knee in 2021.
There are four huge NBA playoff games on Wednesday.
Who should the Panthers take on Thursday?
Lynch confirmed Lance is available, but denied the team is actively shopping him.
Jackson got bumped for Hawks-Celtics Game 6.
The Nuggets advance to play the Suns.
Matt Harmon and The Undroppables' Tommy Mo mock the top QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs until they find them all a perfect fantasy home.