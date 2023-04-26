Joe Douglas calls Aaron Rodgers deal a ‘historic trade’ for franchise

The Jets made good on their goal to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a franchise-altering move for the team that sets the team up for what they hope is a potential Super Bowl run in 2023.

Not only is it a game-changing trade for the Jets, but in the eyes of general manager Joe Douglas, this is a “historic trade” for the franchise and “a long time in the making.”

Joe Douglas on Rodgers: A long time in the making, still not finalized. "A historic trade for this franchise." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 25, 2023

The Jets saw their opportunity to find a veteran quarterback that they feel can help lead them to the promised land with a roster that is ready to win now and Rodgers was their target throughout the entire process. They hardly even dipped anywhere in the quarterback market. They did meet with Derek Carr a couple of times including in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine, but made it clear even to Carr himself that he was always their second choice behind Rodgers.

New York wanted Rodgers, they zeroed in on him from the beginning and now the Jets have their biggest quarterback in a long, long time. And it was a long time for this to work out. It had been over a month since Rodgers told Pat McAfee that his intention was to play for the Jets in 2023. It was a gauntlet but the deal reached the finish line.

If everything works out, this trade could be just the start of the history-making for the Jets.

