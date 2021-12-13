Joe Douglas’ 2020 draft class looks disastrous so far

Joe Douglas’ first draft class looks like a bust through its first 29 games.

The nine players Douglas picked in 2020 haven’t lived up to expectations. Some of that has been because of injuries, but even the healthy players haven’t performed well. Cornerback Bryce Hall is the only one who looks like a solid player, but one starter — drafted in the fifth round — isn’t enough to save a whole draft class.

Douglas made these picks when Adam Gase was still the coach and Sam Darnold was still the quarterback, but most of the selections weren’t good as rookies in the systems they were drafted to play in, either. Douglas’ second draft class looks strong through 13 games, but the Jets need all of their young players to perform.

That hasn’t happened for most of the 2020 picks. Here’s how all nine have fared so far in their Jets careers.

No. 11: OT Mekhi Becton

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Becton enjoyed a promising rookie season, but he dislocated his kneecap in Week 1 this year and has barely practiced despite an initial 4-8 week recovery timetable. It’s unclear if he will suit up again this season, and it wouldn’t make much sense for him to given his injury history. Becton’s career isn’t done, but he needs to stay healthy for this pick to pan out.

No. 59: WR Denzel Mims

(Seth Wenig-AP)

Mims has looked like an absolute whiff ever since the Jets changed their offense under Mike LaFleur. Mims showed promise in 2020 but has flopped hard in 2021. He has just eight receptions for 133 yards and no touchdowns this season, and the Jets benched him at halftime in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He has 31 receptions for 490 yards in his career.

No. 68: S Ashtyn Davis

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Davis hasn’t been healthy during his first two seasons and hasn’t made an impact despite starting in place of Marcus Maye this year. The safety has 85 combined tackles in 20 games, as well as an interception and three forced fumbles in 2021. However, his coverage has been concerning; Davis doesn’t look like a starting safety moving forward.

Story continues

No. 79: DE Jabari Zuniga

(Eric Smith-AP)

Zuniga is in contention to be the second-worst pick of this class. He missed most of the 2020 season on injured reserve but didn’t even make the Jets’ initial 53-man roster in 2021. He’s only been active for three games this season. Zuniga has just eight combined tackles and one sack in 11 career games.

No. 120: RB La'Mical Perine

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Perine is another second-year player who flashed during his rookie season but disappeared during his sophomore year. The running back has only been active for four games this season after playing in 10 in 2020. He’s tallied just 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries over 14 career games.

No. 125 QB James Morgan

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Morgan pick made no sense when it happened and even less sense after the Jets released him before the 2021 season. He was never activated for a game in 2020 and couldn’t beat out Mike White or Josh Johnson this past offseason. Though he did return for a brief stint on the practice squad this season, Morgan will go down as the worst pick of this class.

No. 129: OL Cameron Clark

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Injuries are impossible to predict, but Clark’s career-threatening spinal contusion injury during the summer certainly hampers his potential after Douglas took him in the fourth round in 2020. He was pegged as a backup offensive lineman with starter potential, but that will have to wait while Clark recovers from his injury.

No: 158: CB Bryce Hall

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Hall is the best pick of this class after 29 games. Becton could still turn into a fantastic lineman once he returns from his injury, but Hall has been pretty consistent since taking over as a starter midway through the 2020 season. He’s broken up 10 passes this season and looks like a solid outside cornerback for the Jets.

No. 191: P Brandon Mann

(Sarah Stier-Getty Images)

Mann has been hit-or-miss as a punter. He’s delivered some great boots, but he hasn’t always been consistent. Some of that can be attributed to a knee injury that forced him to miss seven games this season. Mann has averaged 37.6 yards per punt in his two seasons, with 24 punts inside the 20-yard line.

