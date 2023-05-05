Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser are on fewer Dodgers broadcasts together. Here's why

Dodgers broadcasters, from left, Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra and Joe Davis chat before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in September 2016. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers have their stars lined up for the start of their big series against the San Diego Padres on Friday: Clayton Kershaw on the mound, and Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser in the broadcast booth.

Davis and Hershiser enjoy a natural rapport, at ease whether talking about baseball or barbecue, or performing a bit of carpool karaoke.

In recent weeks, as SportsNet LA broadcasts have featured Davis paired with Dontrelle Willis, and Hershiser matched with newcomer Stephen Nelson, fans reached out to ask whether the Dodgers had split up Davis and Hershiser.

Not at all, said Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The primary issue: Davis’ national television commitments now limit him to 90 games with the Dodgers, which prompted the team to hire Nelson as a dedicated backup. Hershiser remains the primary analyst.

“We want to make sure he is with Joe and he is with Stephen as well, because he is so good,” Rosen said.

Davis said he appreciated the Dodgers’ flexibility with his national schedule and the chance to work with Hershiser whenever possible.

“I’ve been so lucky to do some amazing things, including lots of the stuff I dreamt of as a kid,” Davis said. “But there’s still nothing more fun than doing a Dodger game sitting next to one of my best friends.”

The Dodgers also use Willis, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros and Jessica Mendoza as analysts.

“You don’t have to have one broadcast team any more,” Rosen said. “I like to flip it around. Everyone gives a different perspective.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.