Joe Cullen to bring more defensive variety to Jags’ defense

Since it was announced that Urban Meyer was hiring former Baltimore Ravens assistant Joe Cullen as his new defensive coordinator, fans have wondered what form the new-look Jaguars defense will take in 2021. After his introductory press conference, it seems they have their answer.

Under former defensive coordinator Todd Wash, Jacksonville predominantly ran the Seahawks Cover 3 scheme, which emphasized speed and strong corner play and was characterized by a four-man front.

However, under Cullen it appears the Jags will go for more variation in their defensive alignments, opting for a more multiple defense that will likely feature more 3-4 setups. He said a multiple defense will offer the team more flexibility.

“We are still evaluating our current roster and I’ve been [in the NFL] for 14 years – eight years we were a 4-3 scheme and six years, we were a 3-4 scheme when we were multiple,” said Cullen. “It is all tailored to the personnel that you have and in both schemes, you have the flexibility to do both.”

Running more 3-4 sets will allow the Jaguars to take advantage of the athleticism of pass rushers Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson, whose production was perhaps hampered in the previous system.

“They could play in either scheme. Both of those guys are versatile, they are athletic,” Cullen said when asked about the two pass-rushers. “They can put their hand down, they can stand up. They can do a lot of different things, and I’m excited.”

With a pair of versatile linebackers in Myles Jack and Joe Schoebert, Jacksonville has the makings of a solid front seven. Meyer and Cullen will hope that the move to a more dynamic defensive scheme will allow them to get the most out of the talent already on the roster.