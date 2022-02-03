Joe Coss, Ben Dodge named voices of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A pair of familiar voices will be announcing NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races for fans at-track, as well as for the audience at home streaming on FloRacing, as Joe Coss and Ben Dodge have been named as the announcers for the Tour for 2022.

Coss and Dodge will work alongside local track announcers in the booth at each venue to tell the story of the Whelen Modified Tour drivers and racing action. Their call of the race will also be heard by fans at home watching on FloRacing, after NASCAR announced in December a partnership that makes FloSports‘ motorsports platform the home of NASCAR Roots properties, including the Whelen Modified Tour.

“Joe and Ben will be great additions to the Whelen Modified Tour show each week, providing a consistent and familiar atmosphere for our fans,” said Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “They both have a great passion and knowledge of the Tour and our drivers, which will definitely be felt by those in attendance at our races and watching on FloRacing.”

Coss has covered the Whelen Modified Tour for nearly 18 years, starting in 2004 as an announcer at numerous tracks where the Tour races, including Thompson Speedway, which hosts two races this season. His voice is also familiar to NASCAR national series fans, who have heard him at numerous tracks across the country over the past 10 years, including Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, among others.

“Modified racing represents the heart and soul of short track racing, which is full of talent both on and off the track,” said Coss. “I‘m honored to have the opportunity to showcase them with the fans at the track, and those watching at home, as we experience the thrilling action of modified racing together.”

Dodge brings decades of experience behind the microphone at modified races, including 50 years at New Smyrna Speedway and 40 at Stafford Motor Speedway. And he is a member of the New England Auto Racers Hall of Fame.

“It‘s an honor to work with NASCAR as a voice that represents the passion and pulse of modified racing,” said Dodge. “And Joe Coss is one of modified‘s best.”

The duo will be in the booth together to start the season as, for the first time in series history, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kick off at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also be the Tour‘s debut at the half-mile oval. The race falls on the weekend before the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 at nearby Daytona International Speedway.

Tickets for the 200-lap event are available at NewSmyrnaSpeedway.org, and the race will be streamed live on FloRacing.