Joe Cordina lands vicious one-hitter quitter vs. Kenichi Ogawa for world title

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·1 min read
Winning a major world championship fight is a career highlight for most boxers. Doing it the way Joe Cordina did against Kenichi Ogawa Saturday in their bout for the IBF super featherweight title in his hometown in Cardiff, Wales, put it into the history books.

Cordina viciously knocked Ogawa out in the second round with a blistering straight right hand to score the one-hitter quitter and take the title from Ogawa.

Ogawa, who won the belt in his last outing in November, flicked a couple of jabs at Cordina. He dropped his left hand to his side after the final of those jabs, which proved to be a massive mistake.

Cordina fired the straight right at the same time as Ogawa dropped his left. The punch landed on the side of Ogawa’s face and immediately ended the fight.

“I knew I needed to keep stepping to the right and that’s what I did,” said Cordina, who is now 15-0 with nine knockouts.

He was caught by an Ogawa left hook in the first, but it didn’t really faze him. But when he landed on Ogawa, it was over in a flash.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 04: Joe Cordina knocks out Kenichi Ogawa during the IBF World Super Featherweight Title Fight between Kenichi Ogawa and Joe Cordina at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)
