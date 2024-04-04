Joe Cokanasiga: England winger signs three-year contract extension with Bath

Joe Cokanasiga has scored six tries for Bath this season [PA Media]

England international winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a new three-year contract with Premiership side Bath.

The 26-year-old is the Somerset club's joint top try-scorer with six tries in the league.

His current deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the extension will keep him at the club until 2027.

"I love playing for Bath. Seeing the journey we've been on this year compared to last is special," he told the club's website.

"Bath has seen me grow both personally and professionally and I'm very excited for what the future holds for us as a group."

Since joining from London Irish in 2018, Cokanasiga has made 82 appearances for Bath, scoring 33 tries.

He has 16 caps and has scored 13 tries for the England national team.

Josh Bayliss, Jaco Coetzee, Tom de Glanville, Orlando Bailey and Sam Underhill have all extended their contracts with the Blue, Black and White in the last two weeks.