Joe Callahan lands with the Ravens

Joe Houlihan is back.

The former Packers backup quarterback, whose actual name is Joe Callahan, is back in the NFL, with a spot on the depth chart in Baltimore during the recovery of Robert Griffin III from a broken thumb.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports that Callahan will joining the Ravens and reuniting with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Callahan in high school.

The 26-year-old Callahan has one career regular-season appearance, during which he threw seven passes, completing five. He got the job after veteran Josh Johnson declined an offer, given that it’s surely a short-term assignment.

Callahan will get plenty of work during training camp and the preseason, given that the only healthy quarterbacks are Lamar Jackson and rookie Trace McSorley.