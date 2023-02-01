Joe Burrow's top plays 2022 season
Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's top plays from the 2022 season.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's top plays from the 2022 season.
With Tom Brady retiring, former Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen could loose his spot in Fox's No. 1 NFL booth.
New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon doesn’t know head coach Mike Vrabel, but he knows they want the same thing, and he believes they’re going to get there together. Carthon told the Tennessean that he and Vrabel had never met until two weeks after he was hired as the new GM, but that’s not going [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel details Tom Brady’s incredible journey from high school benchwarmer to 7-time Super Bowl Champion.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Tom Brady is retiring again, and the Broncos had a perfect response.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
Tom Brady's decision to hang up his cleats doubtless triggers several near-term consequences. Nate Davis looks at winners and losers of announcement.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Bryson DeChambeau underwent another surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years.
There is one issue that has yet to be resolved, though, and it’s a big one. Maybe the biggest of all.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills facing criminal indictment ahead of Super Bowl LVll matchup against Kansas City Chiefs
Four of the SEC’s top five quarterbacks from last season departed. As many as seven schools will feature legitimate QB1 competitions this spring.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports when he retires as a player. Here's more info on Brady's plans to move to the broadcast booth.
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game. By Dave Zangaro