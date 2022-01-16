Joe Burrow's TD to Tyler Boyd marred by controversy due to official's erroneous whistle

What started as an impressive touchdown pass from Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the second quarter Saturday quickly developed into a major controversy.

Burrow threw his second touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders to receiver Tyler Boyd, giving the Bengals a 20-6 lead. He let go of the 10-yard TD pass just before stepping out of bounds.

However, as NBC later showed replays of the touchdown, it was clear that an official had blown his whistle erroneously before the catch was made. Per NFL rules, that should have ended the play, negating the touchdown.

The league told NBC that it would release a statement regarding the call after the game.

NBC's rules expert Terry McAulay said during the broadcast, "They can't have a touchdown on that play, by rule."

'Everybody used to laugh at us': How Cincinnati Bengals shed loser label, built hungry playoff team

BRETT FAVRE: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'is certainly in a different class'

Rule 7, Section 2 (m):



"when an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately ..." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' TD marred by controversy after erroneous whistle