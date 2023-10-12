Joe Burrow's strained calf is nearing 100 percent

Joe Burrow came off the injury report last week. It showed on Sunday.

The Bengals quarterback had his most completions (36), his best completion percentage (78.3), his most yards (317) and his most touchdowns (three) of the season.

Burrow is feeling better than he has since straining his right calf on the second day of training camp and then tweaking it in Week 2.

"By far," Burrow said Wednesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. "I'm confident I can run around and extend plays right now. It's tough to say a percentage. . . . It's getting better and better."

Burrow's injured calf wouldn't allow him to go deep early in the season. On Sunday, he threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which is the longest ball Burrow has ever thrown through the air, according to Next Gen Stats.

"I feel good," Burrow said. "Keep getting better, so it's exciting."

The Bengals are only 2-3, but with Burrow now back to himself, they appear back on track.