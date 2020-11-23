Joe Burrow's Season-Ender









“Welcome to the NFL” wasn’t so much a moment for Joe Burrow. It had become a lifestyle. Playing behind an awful, injury-ruined offensive line, Burrow had been on a steady diet of facing elite defensive fronts. He was making a living off of dodging calamity, getting walloped for huge sack totals by the likes of Philadelphia, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, etc. but avoiding even minor injury. That was true even after the man selected one pick behind him in the draft, Chase Young, nearly put him in a coffin at the goal line on Sunday.

But Burrow’s luck ultimately ran out in the house that Alex Smith and Kyle Allen’s horrific leg injuries built, getting his left knee bent backwards by a defensive linemen sandwich. Anyone watching knew it was an instant season-ender, something Burrow confirmed less than an hour later when he tweeted “see ya next year.”

So what did we learn here? Burrow’s poise and unflappability in the face of pressure is the sort of thing that can’t be taught but every quarterback needs. His athleticism is top notch. Despite playing behind a line Pro Football Focus rates as the league’s sixth worst, Burrow tossed only five interceptions in 10 starts. As every modern signal caller must be, Burrow was efficient, completing 65.3 percent of his passes. He wasn’t necessarily explosive, posting a 6.7 YPA. Just 11.9 percent of Burrow’s targets traveled more than 20 yards down the field, good for 19th in the NFL.

Therein lies the only question remaining for Burrow’s future: Does he have Baker Mayfield arm? We know he doesn’t have Justin Herbert arm. Mayfield’s rookie “poise” was quickly exposed as a myth as a sophomore. Burrow seems to be the more composed, contained player. He’s also three inches taller, which matters more when you don’t have a howitzer.

It’s rare that a quarterback can answer every question as a rookie the way Herbert has. Burrow answered most of them. It’s quite possible he would not be the No. 1 overall pick again in a 2020 re-draft. He would probably be No. 2. The Bengals appear to have their quarterback of the future, and fantasy managers have a player who will make Bengals pass catchers relevant.

Five Week 11 Storylines

There’s a little something for everyone in Taysom Hill’s first career start. This one can’t be easily categorized. The most surprising thing may have been how conventional Hill’s usage was. Called on for 23 drop backs, Hill rushed “only” 10 times. Ordered to target Michael Thomas, he did so 12 times for 9/104. Hill didn’t get the Alvin Kamara memo, looking his way only once, but Hill was not treated as if he were an alien being who had never thrown the football before. Of course, it did sort of look like that on his deep balls, which featured a pair of memorable underthrows to Emmanuel Sanders. The first resulted in a Saints fumble. The second, a nullified 57-yard touchdown. Had that one hit, today’s discourse might have been thermonuclear. Since it didn’t, it’s mostly inconclusive. Hill didn’t reinvent the game, but he was far from a disaster. He had a serviceable day against a bad defense. The Broncos present a tougher Week 12 challenge before a rematch with Atlanta. Hill can be started as a low-end QB1 whose legs subsidize his passing.

J.K. Dobbins finally takes control of Ravens’ backfield. At the end of the day, I’m a football novice. I will never understand the game on the level of John Harbaugh. But it sure seemed like the Ravens would benefit from cutting down their three-man backfield committee, giving someone, anyone the chance to actually get in rhythm. They did so against the Titans and Dobbins responded with the second best game of his rookie campaign. Dobbins out-touched Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram 17-5, finding the end zone and averaging 4.7 yards per carry. That is not enough to close the case on one of fantasy’s most frustrating situations, but Dobbins has given himself RB2 juice where previously there was none. He will get the first crack at the “hot hand” vs. Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving. Even with all 32 teams suiting up for Week 12, Dobbins will be a top 24 option.

Carson Wentz bottoms all the way out vs. Browns. As Wentz’s supporting cast has gotten healthier, Wentz has gotten worse. I’ll just let NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank lay out the case for sending Wentz to the bench: “Ten weeks of Wentz bumbling around in the pocket, throwing into double coverage, taking needless sacks, turning the ball over at record pace, missing open receivers.” Sunday had it all, including a laughably bad pick six and equally bad game-sealing INT. Wentz has never been perfect, but the miscues are no longer accompanied by big plays. It’s hard to see how any one matchup could turn things around, but if ever there was one, it is Week 12 opponent Seattle. If Wentz can’t get at least a C- on that test, the Eagles will have no excuse not to turn to Jalen Hurts for Week 13.

Jonathan Taylor has first 100-yard game of season. Nyheim Hines’ hot hand was quickly extinguished, for whatever reason creating a chance for Taylor after weeks where they were not forthcoming. He responded with his most carries (22) and rushing yards (90) since Week 2, adding 4/24 through the air as the Colts stunned the Packers. Nothing about Taylor’s day was particularly noteworthy. He just actually gained yards this time, including a 20-yard touchdown that was nullified by holding. As is the case in Baltimore, we know there is no such thing as case closed in this backfield. We also know Taylor will now get the first opportunity in Week 12 against the Titans, a soft run defense currently missing some key pieces. That sound you hear is a faint RB2 pulse.

Teddy Bridgewater sits, P.J. Walker turns in mixed spot start. Walker likes to drive the ball more than Teddy. He also committed a pair of red zone turnovers, the No. 1 “no” for an NFL signal caller. Walker did not get to show off his dual threat, “rushing” for -2 yards on five carries. Bridgewater seemed close to suiting up, so he should be back for Week 12 against the Vikings. Despite the mixed effort, it was hopefully enough for Walker to seize No. 2 duties. No. 3 Will Grier has never even provided a mixed effort to put on his résumé. Still only 25, ex-XFL star Walker is the kind of chance teams should be taking at backup quarterback instead of recycling Blaine Gabbert and Colt McCoy for the millionth time. Try to find unknown upside!

Five More Week 11 Storylines

Ezekiel Elliott finally has 100-yard game as Andy Dalton returns. The sole running back with a contract worth more than $90 million, Zeke had reached that number only twice on the ground. Rested following the Cowboys’ bye week, Zeke finally got in rhythm as Dalton stabilized a foundering offense. With RG Zack Martin shifted to right tackle, Zeke posted his second longest run of the season (a measly 18 yards) while scoring his first touchdown in five weeks. Elliott’s passing-game usage remained close to nonexistent, as he caught just two balls for 11 yards. He has not exceeded two catches or 20 receiving yards since Week 6. 5-6 grabs had been Elliott’s norm before Dak Prescott went down. Those targets may not be coming back, but the Cowboys will desperately cling to balance on offense as they try to protect an overextended Dalton. Elliott is not back in the RB1 picture, but he has solidified himself as a safe RB2 vs. the Football Team on Thanksgiving.

Tua Tagovailoa benched as Dolphins try to rally late. The Dolphins had been having their cake and eating it, too, advancing their playoff hopes while getting Tagovailoa invaluable Sunday experience even as he failed to really threaten defenses. Sunday the disconnect finally ruptured, with Tagovailoa generating all of 83 yards on 20 attempts before Ryan Fitzpatrick was called on to save the day as the 6-3 ‘Fins tried to avoid defeat at the hands of the 3-6 Broncos. Fitz did not have enough time to execute his mission, but he was unquestionably better. Coach Brian Flores has nevertheless already said he will be sticking with Tagovailoa for Week 12 against the lowly Jets. When Tagovailoa takes his first snap, he will be doing so as a quarterback who has averaged more than 5.0 yards per attempt in only 2-of-4 starts. He hasn’t thrown an interception, but it’s mostly because he hasn’t done much throwing of any kind. With the AFC East still there for the taking, Flores’ QB trigger finger could remain itchy.

Rex Burkhead carted, immediately ruled out for Patriots. Burkhead suffered the kind of knee injury they wouldn’t re-show on T.V. Although the result is not usually this serious, it was a sadly familiar outcome for Burkhead any time he finally earns a real role. His touches increase and he gets injured soon after. Not that a helmet to the knee is an “injury prone” sort of ailment, but Burkhead has simply never held up on anything other than the smallest workloads. Now on the wrong side of 30, Burkhead is also in the final year of his contract. He has remained on the Bill Belichick scene for a surprisingly long time. That is probably at an end. Burkhead can be cut loose in Dynasty leagues.

Duke Johnson struggles in another spot start. Fantasy managers have wondered for years what Johnson would do with a bigger workload. The answer is, at least behind this awful offensive line, nothing. Duke has now been stacked up for 69 yards on 24 carries (2.8 YPC) in two games in place of David Johnson (concussion), catching only three passes for 20 yards and scoring zero touchdowns. Neither Buddy Howell nor C.J. Prosise have really threatened to steal work, but you have to wonder if it’s coming for Thursday’s short-week matchup with the Lions. David must miss at least one more game as he cools his heels on injured reserve. With all 32 teams active for Week 12, Johnson will have trouble carving out low-end RB2 value, even vs. the Lions’ annually soft run defense.

Jake Luton has truly horrific day against Steelers. The Jaguars tried to scapegoat Gardner Minshew for their non-competitive play. Luton has only made them moreso, throwing six interceptions on 110 attempts. Since capping the first drive of his career with a 73-yard touchdown strike to D.J. Chark, Luton has completed 59-of-108 passes (54.6 percent) for 551 yards (5.1 YPA) and one score in addition to the INTs. Minshew is not the Jaguars’ quarterback of the future, but he is a quintessential “bridge.” There is zero reason not to return to him when his thumb is back to 100 percent health, hopefully this week.

Questions

1. Can FedEx Field go more than five minutes without a career-altering quarterback leg injury?

2. Seriously, what was Oregon doing with Justin Herbert?

3. How many catches does Marquise Brown have at any given moment and why is it always zero?

Early Waiver Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Derek Carr (@ATL),Taysom Hill (@DEN), Alex Smith (@DAL), Philip Rivers (vs. TEN), Andy Dalton (vs. WFT), Kirk Cousins (vs. CAR), Daniel Jones (vs. CIN)

RB: Carlos Hyde, James White, Lamical Perine, Frank Gore, Samaje Perine

WR: Michael Pittman, Sterling Shepard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jalen Reagor, Nelson Agholor, Allen Lazard, Tim Patrick, Denzel Mims, Damiere Byrd, Josh Reynolds

TE: Jordan Reed, Robert Tonyan, Dalton Schultz, Jimmy Graham, Jacob Hollister, Jordan Akins, Tyler Eifert

DEF: Packers (vs. CHI), Football Team (@DAL), Giants (@CIN), Bengals (vs. NYG), Seahawks (@SEA), Broncos (vs. NO), Texans (@DET)

Stats of the Week

Julio Jones ran only 18 routes as his troublesome hamstring flared up against the Saints. Keep an eye on it ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Via Ryan McDowell: “Nelson Agholor caught 12 touchdowns from Carson Wentz in four years. He has six TDs in 10 games with Derek Carr.”

Justin Jefferson’s 848 receiving yards through his first 10 games are the fourth most all time for a rookie.

Weekly Adam Levitan Fact: “Alvin Kamara had at least one catch in 54 straight NFL games. In Taysom Hill's first start, Kamara had zero catches on one target.”

Awards Section

Week 11 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Dalvin Cook, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Adam Thielen, WR Keenan Allen, WR Damiere Byrd, TE Travis Kelce

Tweet of the Week, from Kevin Clark: Carson Wentz is perfectly marrying terrible decisions with awful throws.

Tweet of the Week II, from Denny Carter: I haven't gone more than like an hour this season without thinking of Giovani Bernard’s mustache.

The So You Gave Patrick Mahomes More Than Zero Seconds Award: The Raiders.

Maybe Don’t Do That? Award: The ref tossing the flag right in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s path.

Audible of the Week: The Raiders calling an ISO run “James Harden.”

Matt Patricia to Adam Gase: I will look for you, I will find you, and I will get fired before you.