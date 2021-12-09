Joe Burrow's perfect answer on facing 49ers' Nick Bosa, his ex-teammate

Burrow's perfect answer on facing former teammate Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ trip to Cincinnati on Sunday will feature some friendly trash-talk between two former teammates.

But more importantly, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa finally gets the opportunity to do something he’s been wanting to do for years -- sack his good friend and Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The two played together at Ohio State from 2016-18 before Burrow transferred to LSU, where he went on to win the national championship before becoming Cincinnati’s No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Although the former Buckeyes talk all the time and play video games together on a regular basis, Burrow said he’d rather hang with his buddy during the offseason.

When asked if he looks forward to going against a friend like Bosa, Burrow responded how probably any quarterback facing the 6-foot-4, 267-pound defensive end would.

“Um, I think I’d prefer to see him in the offseason and hang out with him then,” Burrow told reporters on Wednesday.

When Burrow announced his decision to depart from Ohio State in 2018, Bosa didn’t let him leave without a proper sendoff.

Can’t wait to sack you 😬🤙 https://t.co/e8osMXKIPO — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) May 8, 2018

And now as pros, about 100 miles south of where they used to call each other teammates, Bosa and Burrow will meet on the same field again at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks last year, Burrow said Bosa was the player he's most excited to talk trash to in the league.

“Nick Bosa, I’ll talk some trash to Nick,” Burrow said “Because his trash talk is super weird. Like, he’ll say something like, ‘Oh, you gotta throw the ball at him, dude,’ or something like that when he sacks you. It’s so weird.”

Burrow has been sacked 36 times this season and said he is disappointed with his league-high 14 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Bosa has registered a dozen sacks on the season -- a career-high.

The friendly reunion is set for 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

