Joe Burrow's girlfriend posts photo from Justin Hilliard's Columbus wedding reception

Joe Burrow before an Ohio State Buckeyes game in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shared a photo of the couple via Instagram in formal attire at the wedding reception Saturday of Burrow's former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, Justin Hilliard, to Jade Hawkins at The Fives Columbus.

Hilliard and Burrow were OSU teammates from 2015 to 2017, before Burrow transferred to LSU. Both were redshirt freshmen during the 2015 season, after Burrow starred at Athens High School and Hilliard starred for the St. Xavier High School Bombers.

Hilliard, currently a free agent, was voted a Buckeyes co-captain before his sixth season in Columbus. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft, and played two games for the New York Giants in 2021. The Kansas City Chiefs waived Hilliard in January after he spent several days on their practice squad.

And one of the newlyweds:

