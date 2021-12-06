Joe Burrow's dislocated pinky 'feels good;' should play vs. 49ers

Burrow's dislocated pinky 'feels good;' should play vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Joe Burrow suffered a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand Sunday in the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the star quarterback expects to play this Sunday when the Bengals host the 49ers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Burrow's finger is doing OK.

“Feels good. You’ll have to ask him specifically,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “There’s a chance we limit him early in the week to make sure he doesn’t put any pressure on it and be as effective as it can be.”

Burrow suffered the injury early in the loss to the Chargers but played the entire game, going 24-for-40 for 300 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Burrow also added a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

After losing 30-23 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers (6-6) will have to regroup quickly to face Burrow and a Bengals team that still is in the thick of the AFC playoff race. At 7-5, the Bengals currently occupy the final playoff spot in the conference but have a pack of contenders on hot on their tail.

The story is virtually the same with the 49ers, who are the No. 7-seed in the NFC after Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. With just five weeks left in the season, this Sunday's clash in Cincinnati will go a long way to determining the playoff fate of both teams.

