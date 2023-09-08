Advertisement
Joe Burrow's new Cincinnati Bengals deal makes him highest-paid NFL quarterback

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow's five-year contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals worth a reported $275 million makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League.

Burrow's reported deal includes $219.01 million of guaranteed money. He is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, which are preparing to open the 2023 season against the Browns in Cleveland.

Social media reactions to Burrow's record deal, including from the Bengals' official account:

