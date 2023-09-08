Joe Burrow's new Cincinnati Bengals deal makes him highest-paid NFL quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's five-year contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals worth a reported $275 million makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League.

Burrow's reported deal includes $219.01 million of guaranteed money. He is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, which are preparing to open the 2023 season against the Browns in Cleveland.

Social media reactions to Burrow's record deal, including from the Bengals' official account:

How we all feel right about now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CheIKvxVqu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2023

Epic timing to announce this deal.



Joe Burrow becomes the highest paid player in NFL history. https://t.co/hoZyGyreZM — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 8, 2023

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow have a huge new deal, as he’s set to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL. Right before the season, Burrow and Cincy get their long-awaited deal.



He gets his 5-year, $275M deal. pic.twitter.com/UYCDVsK3Sc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow's contract extension makes him highest-paid NFL quarterback