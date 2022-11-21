Joe Burrow's best throws from 4-TD game Week 11
Watch all of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's best throws from his 4-touchdown game in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't hold back when discussing the offense's lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
The Vols gave up nine touchdowns to the Gamecocks and lost Hendon Hooker to a left knee injury.
Alabama stays put in the latest rankings, but a path to the playoffs still exists.
Watch: Davante Adams end it in OT with a walk-off game-winner
It was a bona fide comeback season for Lydia Ko.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was once again asked to talk about his future and speculation linking him to the Auburn job.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema let his thoughts on the officiating known after the loss to Michigan.
For most of Sunday's game, it looked like the Eagles would lose.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 13
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.