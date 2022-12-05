Joe Burrows' best plays in victory over Chiefs Week 13
Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows' best plays in victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 13 matchup.
Bobby Wagner treated Sunday like "just another game," but he turned it into one of the best performances of his career
The Bengals might’ve had a sluggish start to the year, but they have since found their groove, winning four in a row, the latest against the Chiefs.
We give our five takeaways from the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fought back and took a lead Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati, but it wouldn’t last against Joe Burrow and company.
The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase gestured toward the Chiefs' Justin Reid after Tee Higgins' second-quarter touchdown.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll passed on a chance to win the game in a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders. Now he has to hope his call doesn't blow New York's playoff chances.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
College Football Playoff expansion. What would've the CFP have been this year?
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.