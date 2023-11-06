Joe Burrow's best plays from 352-yard game Week 9
Watch all of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's best plays from his 352-yard game in a 'Sunday Night Football' home win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's best plays from his 352-yard game in a 'Sunday Night Football' home win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
The Bengals had no issue getting past the Bills on Sunday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
Which AFC juggernaut will provide the most fantasy football juice in Week 9: the Bills or the Bengals?
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Dawson Knox will miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.