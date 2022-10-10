Joe Burrow's best plays in 2-TD game Week 5
Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Baltimore Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 5 of the NFL 2022 season.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Baltimore Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 5 of the NFL 2022 season.
Check out all of Tom Brady's best highlights from Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
The 49ers systematically dismantled the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and improved to an NFC West-leading 3-2 on the season.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
First place in the NFC West must feel pretty good for the 49ers, but the dominance over their division rivals doesnt end there.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
The former Super Bowl champion coach says the Cowboys have a specific formula that is leading to wins.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
The Bears' comeback fell short in Minneapolis, but their fight and heart earned them a feel-good report card with passing marks.
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Tyreek Hill said "Who? The Jets?" after the team pursued him last offseason.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But Dickson got hit and fumbled before [more]