Joe Burrow workout footage released ahead of Bengals OTAs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is eager to get to offseason workouts and resume throwing with his teammates.

Until then, he’s been putting in some notable upper-body work in the gym.

Black Sheep Performance in Cincinnati just dropped its latest bit of hype featuring Bengals players by throwing together 30 seconds of Burrow working his upper body.

And Burrow indeed looks bigger. Regardless of the injury, Burrow was always going to put on more mass to better adapt to the pro game, as most rookies do going into their second year of pro nutrition and training staffs supporting them.

Ahead of team workouts this week, this is quite the way for Bengals fans to get hyped:

List