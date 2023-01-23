Joe Burrow wore an amazing pair of 'Seinfeld' sweatpants after beating Bills and NFL fans loved them
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went into snowy Buffalo on Sunday and bullied the Bills all day long while punching their ticket back into the AFC title game with a 27-10 win over Josh Allen and Co.
Burrow had some fun right after the game, talking about refunds for all the fans who had bought tickets for a possible neutral-site AFC championship game, which is no longer happening.
Then after he got back into the locker room Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants. Yes, that Seinfeld – one of the greatest sitcoms in television history.
I had no idea something like this existed but now I need them:
I mean, look at these things:
Amazing.
NFL fans loved them.
