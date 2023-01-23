Joe Burrow wore an amazing pair of 'Seinfeld' sweatpants after beating Bills and NFL fans loved them

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went into snowy Buffalo on Sunday and bullied the Bills all day long while punching their ticket back into the AFC title game with a 27-10 win over Josh Allen and Co.

Burrow had some fun right after the game, talking about refunds for all the fans who had bought tickets for a possible neutral-site AFC championship game, which is no longer happening.

Then after he got back into the locker room Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants. Yes, that Seinfeld – one of the greatest sitcoms in television history.

I had no idea something like this existed but now I need them:

He said he got them for his birthday last year. pic.twitter.com/wstEpatJqC — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 22, 2023

I mean, look at these things:

Joe Burrow's first move after beating the Bills: throws on Seinfeld sweatpants pic.twitter.com/DWD77B9xtk — Ian Joudrey (@IanJoudrey) January 23, 2023

Amazing.

NFL fans loved them.

I’m a Bengals fan now? https://t.co/w4P9AAHLKG — Patty Mayonnaise (@DiddyATX) January 23, 2023

nevermind i like the bengals now https://t.co/L0kL695z9g — I am normal (@brandonsintern) January 23, 2023

Burrow walks out to the Seinfeld music. Allen walks out to the Curb music. https://t.co/NDYPskN4Pl

— Mr. Bread Harrity (@alfonsohoops) January 22, 2023

yeaaa my new favorite qb https://t.co/XNvIsy24Gl — Slim (@2tone_69) January 22, 2023

Joe is the biggest dork in the nfl and I’m all here for it 😁 https://t.co/SVcN7eLxVs — Zach 🐅 ザック (@phx787) January 22, 2023

He said the Bills are a franchise about nothing https://t.co/CB2pPIYnaq — Young Sweater Weather (@GenzerOfDade) January 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow wore an amazing pair of 'Seinfeld' sweatpants after game