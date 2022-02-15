Joe Burrow won’t need surgery for his injury suffered in the Super Bowl

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
In the Super Bowl loss, Joe Burrow ended up tying a record. It was just one of those dubious records that you don’t want to be a part of. Much like the Tennessee Titans game, Cincinnati failed to protect their quarterback when they needed to most.

Now Joe Burrow is tied with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach. They both were sacked seven times in Super Bowl losses, the latter came in Super Bowl X. That year the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17.

As a byproduct of those seven sacks, Burrow suffered a knee injury in the game. It was unclear if he would return to the game after it happened as he clutched his knee in agonizing pain. The Bengals and former Heisman Trophy-winning-quarterback Joe Burrow got good news on Tuesday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he won’t need offseason surgery to correct the injury. He should be good to go during the offseason program.

The same cannot be said for former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who left the game in the first half after coming up limp. He was believed to have a torn ACL injury. OBJ went down due to a non-contact injury and history told us it would be a torn ACL, unfortunately, that came to fruition.

In today’s world with modern medicine, we could see a return of Odell Beckham Jr but the timing couldn’t be worse for the eventual free agent. It could play a role in how much he can earn on his next contract. But one thing remains the same, Odell Beckham Jr is a Super Bowl champion. It was still quite the season for him.

